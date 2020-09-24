Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

