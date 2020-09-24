XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.31.

NYSE XPO opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

