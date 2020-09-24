Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPD. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 446,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,594,000 after purchasing an additional 178,390 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.