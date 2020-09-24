Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 190,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

