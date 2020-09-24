AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of ATRC opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

