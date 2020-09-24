Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.88.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $105.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.