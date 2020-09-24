Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after buying an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,892,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.