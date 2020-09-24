Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Shares of AA stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.22. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

