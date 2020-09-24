Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox’s bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Xerox's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. However, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. Global presence exposes the company to unfavorable foreign currency movements, which has been impacting its top-line growth. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined significantly over the past year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE XRX opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 24,847 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 15,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $11,415,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 528.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 36.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

