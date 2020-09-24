West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

WST stock opened at $268.30 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $288.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

