VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VALEO/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.12.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

