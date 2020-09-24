Covestro (ETR:1COV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.83 ($52.75).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €43.75 ($51.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 52.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of €40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.04. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Expeditors International of Washington Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Expeditors International of Washington Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Yamana Gold Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Yamana Gold Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
AtriCure Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
AtriCure Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Freeport-McMoRan Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley
Freeport-McMoRan Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley
Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANDRITZ AG/ADR to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANDRITZ AG/ADR to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report