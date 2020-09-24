Covestro (ETR:1COV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.83 ($52.75).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €43.75 ($51.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 52.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of €40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.04. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

