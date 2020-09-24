Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.75 ($46.76).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €38.54 ($45.34) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.76.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

