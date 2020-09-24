Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($47.66) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.75 ($46.76).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €38.54 ($45.34) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.04 and its 200 day moving average is €30.76.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

