MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €149.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.00 ($167.06).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €138.75 ($163.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €146.63.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.