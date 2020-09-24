Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.45. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Afya by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 528,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Afya by 66.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 743,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 179,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 47.5% during the first quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 835,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

