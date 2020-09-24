Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.63 ($43.09).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €31.25 ($36.76) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.10.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

