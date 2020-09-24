Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.63 ($43.09).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €31.25 ($36.76) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.10.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

