Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $10,805,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $5,432,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 72,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.