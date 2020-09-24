Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.
PHG opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $10,805,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $5,432,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 72,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
