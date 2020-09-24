NEXT/ADR’s (NXGPY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NXGPY opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. NEXT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

About NEXT/ADR

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

