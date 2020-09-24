G4S/ADR’s (GFSZY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GFSZY. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

