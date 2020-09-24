Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWODF. Peel Hunt downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

TWODF opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

