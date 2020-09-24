Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) & Ability (NASDAQ:ABILF) Critical Analysis

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumentum and Ability’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.68 billion 3.25 $135.50 million $4.48 16.19 Ability $1.88 million 0.69 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Risk & Volatility

Lumentum has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lumentum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 8.07% 20.77% 11.05% Ability N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lumentum and Ability, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 1 2 15 0 2.78 Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum presently has a consensus target price of $101.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Ability.

Summary

Lumentum beats Ability on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; optical transceivers for fiber channel and Ethernet applications; integrated fiber optic transceivers; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

