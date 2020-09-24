Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

