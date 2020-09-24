Vectura Group’s (VEGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectura Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

VEGPF stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $894.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Expeditors International of Washington Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Expeditors International of Washington Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Yamana Gold Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Yamana Gold Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
AtriCure Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
AtriCure Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Freeport-McMoRan Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley
Freeport-McMoRan Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley
Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANDRITZ AG/ADR to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANDRITZ AG/ADR to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report