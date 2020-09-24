BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMXMF. Societe Generale cut shares of BioMerieux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMerieux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BioMerieux has a 12 month low of $81.40 and a 12 month high of $169.00.

About BioMerieux

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

