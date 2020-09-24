BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMXMF. Societe Generale cut shares of BioMerieux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMerieux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BioMerieux has a 12 month low of $81.40 and a 12 month high of $169.00.

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

