Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETTYF. DNB Markets lowered shares of Idorsia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Idorsia to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Idorsia currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04.

