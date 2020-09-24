Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETTYF. DNB Markets lowered shares of Idorsia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Idorsia to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Idorsia currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04.

Idorsia Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Analyst Recommendations for Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

