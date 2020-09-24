Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TUI AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TUI AG/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

TUIFY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. TUI AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that TUI AG/ADR will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

