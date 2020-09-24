Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.