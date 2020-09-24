BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRITVIC PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRITVIC PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get BRITVIC PLC/S alerts:

BRITVIC PLC/S stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.