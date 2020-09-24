Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Hold

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. 86 Research assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

