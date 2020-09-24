Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

