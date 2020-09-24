KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNRRY. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

