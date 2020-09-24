Critical Review: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) versus Blackrock Capital Investment (OTCMKTS:BKCC)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) and Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Blackrock Capital Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Blackrock Capital Investment $78.12 million 2.23 -$6.89 million $0.59 4.20

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackrock Capital Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Blackrock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -21.95% -16.84% Blackrock Capital Investment -133.85% 9.56% 5.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyber Apps World and Blackrock Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackrock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackrock Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.77%. Given Blackrock Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackrock Capital Investment is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Risk & Volatility

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackrock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackrock Capital Investment beats Cyber Apps World on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

