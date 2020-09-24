Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) versus Cancer Treatment (NASDAQ:CTHZ) Critical Survey

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Option Care Health alerts:

This table compares Option Care Health and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -3.10% -4.05% -1.39% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

14.2% of Option Care Health shares are held by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Option Care Health and Cancer Treatment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $2.31 billion 0.98 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -63.89 Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cancer Treatment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health.

Risk & Volatility

Option Care Health has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.46, suggesting that its share price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Option Care Health and Cancer Treatment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Option Care Health presently has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.98%. Given Option Care Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Cancer Treatment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.