Reviewing Nesco (NSCO) & Its Rivals

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nesco to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -2.16% -2.04% 0.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nesco and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million -5.53 Nesco Competitors $1.53 billion $192.18 million 7.72

Nesco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nesco and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 229 700 955 92 2.46

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Nesco’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Nesco peers beat Nesco on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

