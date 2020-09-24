Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $129.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the highest is $132.58 million. Lannett posted sales of $127.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $536.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.27 million to $538.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $567.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 45.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 190.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 74.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

