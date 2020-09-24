$171.36 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post $171.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $443.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.70 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 513,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 269,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 165,946 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

