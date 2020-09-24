$383.52 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $383.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $402.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.38 million. Kennametal reported sales of $518.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kennametal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Kennametal by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

