$117.95 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report sales of $117.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $118.40 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $125.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $479.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.20 million to $482.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $503.89 million, with estimates ranging from $491.60 million to $518.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 933.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 822,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 177,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 171,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYE opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $457.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.51. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

