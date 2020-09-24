Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to announce sales of $315.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.10 million and the highest is $324.70 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $306.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.