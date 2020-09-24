ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $931.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will post sales of $931.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $938.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.13 million. ASGN posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $952,418.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $164,677.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,997 shares of company stock worth $8,283,884 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ASGN by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ASGN by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.30. ASGN has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

