$891.87 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will post $891.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $914.10 million and the lowest is $880.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $996.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.88 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Flowserve stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 34,917 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

