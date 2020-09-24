Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Hopto Inc (OTCMKTS:HPTO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.50. Hopto shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 34,606 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Hopto had a negative return on equity of 523.13% and a net margin of 19.54%.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

