Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research firms have commented on IMVT. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

IMVT opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

Analyst Recommendations for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

