Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research firms have commented on IMVT. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

IMVT opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

