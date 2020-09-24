TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.74

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and traded as high as $64.85. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 112,505 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOELY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.14.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

