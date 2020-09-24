Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BLKB stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,695,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

