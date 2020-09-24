Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.03

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and traded as low as $20.03. Kenon shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 4,214 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kenon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 84.34%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kenon stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

