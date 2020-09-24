Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $631.28

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $631.28 and traded as high as $660.00. Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 70,449 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 610.79. The stock has a market cap of $722.22 million and a PE ratio of 182.86.

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

