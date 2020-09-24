Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.11. Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 13,200 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

