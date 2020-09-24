Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.91

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and traded as high as $18.15. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 5,356 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $463.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

